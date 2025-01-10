Bella Hadid shares pic of her "childhood bedroom" ablaze at her mom's former Los Angeles mansion

Los Angeles [US], January 10 : Supermodel Bella Hadid mourned the loss of her childhood home in Malibu after it was destroyed by the devastating wildfires in Los Angeles. The wildfires, which have already claimed lives and destroyed thousands of homes, left many residents scrambling for safety.

Taking to her Instagram Story on Thursday, the model shared a picture showing her former home, which once belonged to her mother Yolanda Hadid, consumed by flames and smoke. She captioned one photo, "Childhood bedroom."

British singer Dua Lipa is also among those affected by the disaster. Taking to Instagram Story on Thursday, the 'Levitating' singer shared a video along with a note describing the difficult situation as "absolutely devastating" and "scary".

In her Instagram post, the singer wrote, "Absolutely devastating and scary couple of days in LA. Thinking of all my friends and the people of the city who had to evacuate their homes. I'll be sharing some links I find for anyone who wants to help and donate to the shelters that are currently housing a lot of displaced people. I'm safe and made it out of the city. Sending my love to everyone going through this incredibly difficult time. Stay safe and take care of each other."

Following the devastating wildfires in California, US President Joe Biden announced that the federal government will cover the costs of measures to protect lives and property in Southern California for six months.

Biden also spoke about the deployment of extensive federal resources, including firefighters, aircraft, and military personnel, to assist in combating the fires and safeguarding affected communities.

In a post on X, he wrote, "I'm announcing that the federal government will cover 100% of the cost of measures to protect lives and property in Southern California for six months. I've told the Governor and officials to spare no expense and do whatever they need to contain the fires and protect families."

Notably, wildfires burning out of control in the greater Los Angeles area have killed at least six people and forced nearly 1,80,000 more from their homes. The authorities further said the total number of deaths is unknown, according to a report by NBC News.

The Palisades Fire has burned over 17,234 acres. It has caused the destruction of 1,000 buildings and remains completely uncontained, marking it as the most devastating fire in Los Angeles history.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor