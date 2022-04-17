Bella Thorne was keen to invite aliens to Coachella party

Los Angeles, April 17 Actress Bella Thorne is reportedly keen to invite extra-terrestrial life to her Alien Invasion party in Coachella, and she worked out exactly how she would be able to secure their invite.

Thorne is said to be using a software called Beacon in the Galaxy to "attempt to contact other life-forms in the universe", reports femalefirst.co.uk.

A source told New York Post's Page Six column: "Bella will be sending a space-bound note to contact other life-forms in the universe via a new Beacon in Galaxy technology."

However, Throne is still said to be waiting to hear back from the company at present.

Meanwhile, the 24-year-old star is very open, but she admits it has come at a price as people misjudge her.

She said: "People have this idea in their head that I'm this crazy bad party girl, or this bitchy, crazy druggie. I don't get it, because I feel like I don't actually put out, like ... bad s***? Like, I'm honest. I'm really, really f***ing honest, and that gets me in trouble sometimes, but at the same time ... Most people who meet me will apologise.

"They're like, 'Yo, I'm sorry, I've read all these things and I just had a certain image in my head of who you are."

"And now that I meet you, I feel so bad because I realise that's completely untrue and I should never read anything.' The amount of f***ing people that I've heard this s*** from - directors, producers, studio heads. Even friends! I hear it all the time."

