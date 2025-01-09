Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas Power-Packed Pan-India Saga Titled Powerfully Haindava

Action-Hulk Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas’ occult thriller #BSS12 directed by debutant Ludheer Byreddy and produced by Mahesh Chandu under the banner of Moonshine Pictures generated a lot of interest with its posters. The story of this high-budget film co-starring Samyuktha is centered around a centuries-old dasavatara temple. The makers who came up with a special poster on Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas’ birthday have unveiled the film’s title through a breathtaking Glimpse.

The Glimpse opens with a terrifying scene set in a dense jungle, where a group of miscreants attempts to destroy the sacred Dasavatara temple by setting it on fire. Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas makes a powerful entry, riding a bike with a lion and wild boar running alongside him, while an Eagle (Garuda) soars overhead. The scene is charged with symbolism: the fish in the temple pond leap in fury, and a tortoise watches intently. A tattoo on the hero’s hand mirrors the snake deity (Adishesha Avatar) in the temple, setting the stage for the intense action that follows.

As the protagonist thwarts the attempt to destroy the temple, he takes on the villains in a spectacular display of force. In one powerful moment, he sets a bullock cart ablaze, binding the villains to it with a thread, while the flames form the sacred Vishnu Namalu shape. This motif is also seen on the faces of the lion and wild boar, with the sky revealing multiple forms of Vishnu. Finally, the title is revealed as Haindava which resonates with the essence of Hinduism. It’s truly the ideal Pan-India title for a film that aims to capture audiences across the nation.

Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas exudes a powerful, rugged presence with his thick mustache, perfectly complementing his macho avatar. His screen presence is striking.The visuals are breathtaking, aided by Shivendra’s exceptional camerawork that amplifies the intensity of each moment. The spiritual atmosphere is elevated by the powerful backdrop score composed by Leon James, with chants of Rama and Krishna weaving through the music to create a trance-like feeling. Ludheer Byreddy’s direction shines in his debut, displaying a clear vision in the portrayal of Vishnu avatars and the Namalu symbols. The remarkable CG work and extraordinary production values of Moonshine Pictures further enhance the experience. The expertise of editor Karthika Srinivas R and art director Srinagendra Tangala are also evident in every frame.

As of now, 35% of the shoot has been completed, and the Glimpse that offered goosebumps has left movie buffs eagerly anticipating what’s to come from this high-budget Pan-India film. The title Glimpse of Haindava has already sparked significant curiosity.The upcoming film features Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas and Samyuktha in lead roles. Written and directed by Ludheer Byreddy, the film is produced by Mahesh Chandu under the banner of Moonshine Pictures