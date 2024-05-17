Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Headed for Divorce: Reports

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are reportedly experiencing relationship difficulties once again, with speculation suggesting that they may be on the verge of divorce. According to In Touch Weekly, Affleck has recently moved out of their shared residence.

Quoting a source, the magazine reported that Ben Affleck has reached a breaking point in his relationship with Jennifer Lopez and has chosen to move out. The source claimed, "The signs are clear — it's coming to an end. They're on the path to divorce, and this time, [Ben's] not solely at fault!"

After reigniting their romance and tying the knot in 2022, nearly 18 years post their highly publicized split in 2004, the celebrity pair is purportedly considering selling their dream home in the near future. Although the exact reasons for their alleged separation remain ambiguous, insiders suggest that discrepancies in personality and issues regarding control may have contributed to their current predicament.

The rumours of their split came after Jennifer Lopez liked an ‘unhealthy’ relationship post on Instagram that read, “You cannot build a healthy relationship with someone who lacks integrity and emotional safety.” The post further mentioned, “doesn’t respect your time,” lacks “communication skills and doesn’t have a strong sense of sef.

Back in January 2004, the couple parted ways months before they were to get married. In June of the same year, the singer-actress exchanged vows with Marc Anthony, and the pair welcomed twins Emme and Max Muñiz in 2008. Three years later, in 2011, they announced separation.



Affleck, on the other hand, married Jennifer Garner in June 2005. They welcomed three kids, Violet, Fin, and Samuel, before separating in 2015. The couple’s divorce was finalised in 2018.



After being on vacation and spotted together frequently in 2021, Lopez and Affleck got married in Las Vegas in July 2022.