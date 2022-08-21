Ben Affleck, JLo celebrate wedding in Georgia with family, friends

Los Angeles, Aug 21 Actor-director Ben Affleck and actress-singer Jennifer Lopez have furthered their relationship. The couple celebrated their wedding with a ceremony in Georgia in front of friends and family, just over a month after saying "I do" in Las Vegas, reports People magazine.

Some stars in attendance included Affleck's long time friends Matt Damon and his wife Luciana, director Kevin Smith and his wife, Jennifer, Clerks actor Jason Mewes and his wife, Jordan Monsanto, and top Hollywood talent agent Patrick Whitesell and his wife, model/actress Pia Miller.

According to People, Lopez wore a white Ralph Lauren gown with a long, flowing train and veil at Saturday's ceremony, with Affleck in a tuxedo with a white jacket and black pants.

Photographs showed them walking down a white aisle followed by their children. Popular UK-Indian podcaster and life coach Jay Shetty officiated the ceremony.

Guests were photographed wearing all white on the grounds of Affleck's 87-acre compound outside Savannah. Preparations for the big celebration included a marquee on the estate with white chairs set up for guests surrounded by greenery and white flowers, an all-white piano, elegant tables set up on a riverfront dock and a platform for a fireworks display.

A source earlier had told People that Affleck, 50, and Lopez, 53, had "an extraordinary weekend of celebrations planned," including "a pre-wedding party, a ceremony and ... lots of fun lined up". And, Affleck lived by his promise.

Affleck and Lopez had a post-wedding trip to Paris last month, and celebrated the birthday of the 'Hustlers' actress with a romantic dinner near Eiffel Tower.

