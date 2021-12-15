Ben Affleck reveals feeling 'trapped' in marriage with Jennifer Garner made him alcohol addict

Oscar winner Ben Affleck recently got candid about how feeling trapped in his marriage with ex-wife Jennifer Garner made him an alcohol addict.

As per People magazine, during an appearance on the Howard Stern Show, Ben Affleck, who has been to rehab multiple times for alcohol addiction, told that feeling "trapped" in his marriage led him to drink and he would probably still be drinking "if he stayed married" to her with whom he shares three children-- Violet, 16, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9.

"I'd probably still be drinking. It's part of why I started drinking ... because I was trapped," Affleck said.

"I was like 'I can't leave 'cause of my kids, but I'm not happy, what do I do?' What I did was drink a bottle of scotch and fall asleep on the couch, which turned out not to be the solution," he added.

For the unversed, the 49-year-old actor has gone to rehab multiple times for alcohol addiction over the years, including in 2001, 2017 - which he revealed in a post on Facebook - and in 2018, when he and Garner finalized their divorce.

Affleck and Garner married in 2005 and later parted their ways in 2015. The 'Last Duel' actor told that he and Garner did everything they could to keep their marriage together, it just didn't work out.

"The truth was, we took our time, we made the decision ... We grew apart," Affleck explained.

He added, "We had a marriage that didn't work, this happens, with somebody that I love and respect, but to whom I shouldn't be married any longer. Ultimately, we tried. We tried, we tried because we had kids. Both of us felt like we don't want this to be the model that our kids see of marriage."

While the exes had ups and downs over the course of their marriage, but as per sources, the two are on good terms now.

Affleck is now dating Jennifer Lopez. The two were engaged in 2002 but split in 2004. They co-starred in the films 'Jersey Girl' and 'Gigli' together. They postponed their 2003 wedding days before they were set to walk down the aisle, and then officially split by January 2004.

The 'I'm Real' songstress ended her engagement with former MLB star Alex Rodriguez in April. Meanwhile, Ben split with girlfriend-actor Ana de Armas in January.

Jennifer shares 13-year-old twins, Max and Emme, with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

( With inputs from ANI )

