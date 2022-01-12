Benaf Dadachandji joins cast of 'Dhadkan Zindaggi Kii'

Mumbai, Jan 12 'Baa Bahoo Aur Baby' actress Benaf Dadachandji has been roped in to play the character of Dr Aditi Saxena in the medical drama 'Dhadkan Zindaggi Kii'.

Talking about her role, she said: "Aditi has a lot of layers to her which makes her character challenging for me to essay but I enjoy working with characters that give me a reason to work hard. When I first read the script of 'Dhadkan Zindaggi Kii' and was told about my character Aditi, there was something about her story that really connected with me. Aditi will bring in a new twist to the story."

She further briefs about her on screen personality and said that Aditi is a sweet, kind and happy go lucky woman who has been shut away by her husband.

"I hope the viewers enjoy my performance and shower me with the same love they have been showering on the cast of 'Dhadkan Zindaggi Kii' till now," added the actress.

Benaf is joining the cast which includes Additi Gupta, Rohit Purohit, Alma Hussein and Vidyut Xavier amongst others.

She further spoke about how welcoming her cast were: "It did not feel like I am a new entrant in the show, the entire team gave me a warm welcome and made me feel at ease. Since the time all of us met we have become quite good friends and I especially adore our girl gang which is Additi, Alma and I, oh we are a force to reckon with on the set."

'Dhadkan Zindaggi Kii' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

