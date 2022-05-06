Benedict Cumberbatch knew 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' would be successful

London, May 6 English actor Benedict Cumberbatch knew that 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' was going to be a success.

The 45-year-old actor featured in the movie as Dr Stephen Strange and felt that the acclaimed blockbuster, which starred Tom Holland as the web-slinging superhero, was a celebration of 'Spider-Man' on the big screen, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Speaking on 'The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon', Cumberbatch said: "Well, I think it's a testament to Jon Watts and the three... Jacob (Batalon), Z (Zendaya), and Tom.

"They've got this beautiful John Hughes homage mixed in with the ultimate universal love there is for that kid. That hero, for Spider-Man and Peter Parker. And it was such a good script. Such a good concept. And then there was that 'little secret'. It was so much fun."

The 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' actor enjoyed the blend of humour and drama in the movie, which saw the return of previous Spideys Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield.

Cumberbatch said: "And what I think they did so blindingly well was just to mix humour with pathos. To mix surprise with elation and expectation and confound expectation. They managed to pull off a huge feat. Which apart from anything else, because throwing in Tobey and Andrew meant that you were celebrating like 20 years worth of filmmaking on top of all that."

Meanwhile, the 'Sherlock' star explained that he was "excited" to challenge himself in the 'Doctor Strange' sequel, which sees him take on multiple versions of his superhero alter ego.

He said: "You have to get a correlation so that you know you're watching an iteration that basically through perhaps choices or circumstance and environment has had a different outcome. But it's a nice sort of loop feeding into self-discovery and self-therapy for the character that we know from our universe, as to how he betters his choices or the situation. So it's a fun thing to explore.

"It's one of the paradoxes that a multiversal narrative will throw up, and I was excited by that challenge."

