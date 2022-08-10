Bengali actor Saibal Bhattacharya hospitalized after suicide attempt

Bengali actor Saibal Bhattacharya attempted suicide on Monday night at his Kolkata residence and shared a video of himself in a wounded state on Facebook.Known for his role in the Bengali serial Prothoma Kadambini, Saibal Bhattacharya has long worked as an actor in the regional television industry. But recently he was struggling to find work, according to local media reports.

Police said he attempted suicide because he was depressed over professional setbacks. Police found Saibal Bhattacharya seriously injured at his home. He had hit himself with a sharp object, police said. He was immediately rushed to Chittaranjan Hospital. Police sources said prima facie, the actor had attempted to end his life. Doctors said his condition is stable now.Saibal Bhattacharya has starred in several popular Bengali TV serials like Karikhela, Udan Tubri, Prathma Kadambini, Mithai. He is a well-known face on the small screen.