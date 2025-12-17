Bengaluru Man Dies of Heart Attack on Road as Passersby Watch; Shocking Video Surfaces

A man suffering a heart attack died on the road while passersby failed to step in and help. The incident took place near Kaderanahalli, in Bengaluru as the victim was being rushed to Jayadeva Hospital by his wife.The deceased, Venkataramana, collapsed on the road after his condition worsened mid-journey. His wife, Roopa, has alleged that timely help from even one person could have saved his life.

#Heartbreaking incident in Bengaluru has left many shaken and questioning humanity. Thirty-four-year-old Venkataramanan suffered a sudden cardiac arrest while riding a bike with his wife. Near Kadrihalli Bridge, he collapsed on the road, gasping for life. His wife screamed for… pic.twitter.com/VXSUDWDq8Z — Bharathirajan (@bharathircc) December 17, 2025

Roopa said her husband complained of severe chest pain at home and was first taken to a nearby hospital. Doctors there advised that he be shifted immediately to Jayadeva Hospital for specialised cardiac care. However, Roopa alleged that no ambulance was arranged.With no other option, the couple set out on a two-wheeler to reach the hospital.While travelling, Venkataramana’s condition worsened, leading to a collision with another bike. Both fell on the road, and Venkataramana collapsed, bleeding and struggling to breathe. The entire episode was captured on CCTV, showing vehicles and pedestrians passing by without stopping. Roopa said she pleaded with people for nearly 15 minutes, but no one came forward. “If even one person had helped in time, he would be alive,” she said, breaking down.

Eventually, a passerby arranged a cab to take them to the hospital, but by then, Venkataramana had already passed away. The couple is survived by two young children. In a final act of compassion amid grief, Roopa donated her husband’s eyes, choosing to help others even after her devastating loss. Appealing to the public, she urged people to show basic humanity in emergencies, stressing that small acts of help can save lives. He had a history of mild heart attacks, and this time his condition deteriorated rapidly. Venkataramanan worked as a garage mechanic. He got married in January 2020.. He was his mother’s only surviving son, the other five having passed away earlier.