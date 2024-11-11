"Best Dad ever": Khushi Kapoor showers love on father Boney Kapoor on birthday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 11 : As it is veteran producer Boney Kapoor's birthday on Monday, her younger daughter Khushi Kapoor penned a love-filled wish for the "best dad".

Taking to Instagram Story, Khushi wrote, "Happy birthday to the coolest Kapoor and the best dad ever (White heart emoji). I love you papa (white heart emoji)"

She also shared a throwback picture of Boney Kapoor.

Shikhar Pahariya, rumoured boyfriend of Janhvi Kapoor, also wished Boney Kapoor on his birthday.

"Happy birthday to the youngest and most stylish," he wrote, sharing his picture with Boney.

Boney Kapoor, brother of Anil Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor, is father of four children. Arjun Kapoor Anshula Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor.

Arjun and his sister Anshula Kapoor are Boney Kapoor's children with his first wife, late Mona Shourie Kapoor. Janhvi and Khushi are Boney's daughters from his marriage to second wife, the late actor Sridevi.

On Koffee With Karan season 6, Janhvi revealed they are all part of a WhatsApp group called 'dad's kids'.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Boney Kapoor is known for producing hit films like "Mr. India", "Wanted", "No Entry" and "Company". Earlier this year, he came up with Ajay Devgn-starrer 'Maidaan'.

Last year, he also tried his hand at acting. He was featured in 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar', which stars Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, and Dimple Kapadia among others.

In the film, he essayed the role of Ranbir's father.

