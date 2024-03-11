Best Director: Christopher Nolan wins first Oscar for 'Oppenheimer'

Los Angeles [US], March 11 : The crowning moment arrived expectedly for ace filmmaker Christopher Nolan as he bagged the coveted statuette for 'Best Director' for the biopic 'Oppenheimer' at the Oscars on Monday.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), The Academy, shared this exciting news and captioned the post, "Congratulations on your win for Best Directing, Christopher Nolan! #Oscars."

https://twitter.com/TheAcademy/status/1767008404545884411

Nolan beat off competition from Jonathan Glazer of "The Zone of Interest," Yorgos Lanthimos of "Poor Things," Martin Scorsese of "Killers of the Flower Moon," and Justine Triet of "Anatomy of a Fall."

Before Oscars 2024, Nolan received five nominations for three different films but never won an Academy Award. He was nominated for Best Original Screenplay for Memento (2002), for Best Picture and Original Screenplay for Inception (2010), and Best Picture and Best Director nods for Dunkirk (2018).

The biopic, set during World War II, follows Oppenheimer, known as the "Father of the Atomic Bomb," during a period in history when he understood that testing the atomic bomb would ignite the atmosphere and destroy the world, yet he pushed the button anyway.

'Oppenheimer' also won the awards for Best Actor in a Leading Role, Best Supporting Actor, Best Film Editing, Best Cinematography, and Best Original Score at the 96th Academy Awards.

'Oppenheimer' is played by Cillian Murphy, who is securing the lead for the first time in a Christopher Nolan film. Having previously starred in 'Inception,' 'Batman Begins,' 'The Dark Knight,' 'The Dark Knight Rises,' and 'Dunkirk,' Murphy has been a mainstay in many of Nolan's movies.

The star-studded cast includes Rami Malek, Kenneth Branagh, Benny Safdie, Dane DeHaan, Jack Quaid, Matthew Modine, Alden Ehrenreich, Josh Peck, Jason Clarke, David Dastmalchian, Alex Wolff, James D'Arcy, and many others. Florence Pugh plays Jean Tatlock, Emily Blunt plays Kitty Oppenheimer, Robert Downey Jr. plays Lewis Strauss and Matt Damon.

Recently, Christopher Nolan won the Best Director award for his biopic film 'Oppenheimer' at the BAFTA Film Awards 2024.

The Oscars 2024 are currently underway at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles.

