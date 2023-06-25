Delhi: 28-year-old woman attacked with sharp object in Kalkaji

New Delhi [India], June 25 : A 28-year-old woman was attacked with a sharp object on her face in Delhi's Kalkaji, police said on Sunday.

Delhi Police said that the accused has not been identified yet and the motive behind the attack is unclear.

"A 28-year-old girl was attacked with a sharp object on her face on Saturday evening in the Kalkaji area of Delhi. The accused is not known to the victim. The reason behind the attack is not clear as the girl was neither looted nor she could recall any enmity with the accused," police said.

According to Delhi Police, a search is underway for the accused.

Further investigation is underway into the incident.

