"Best human in world": Parineeti pens special post for his dad Pawan Chopra on birthday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 4 : Parineeti Chopra on Tuesday penned a sweet birthday wish for her dad Pawan Chopra.

Taking to Instagram, Parineeti shared a sweet video featuring her father Pawan Chopra, mother Reena Chopra, husband Raghav Chadha, and others.

Along the video, she penned a note, which read, "Papa. The best human in the world. The most selfless. The most hardworking. The most disciplined. The purest. The kindest. Simple. Religious. Musical. The best father. Our leader. Our world. HAPPPPY BDAY PAPA. We love you!"

Recently, Parineeti and her husband-AAP MP Raghav Chadha visited Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai.

In the visuals captured by ANI, both Parineeti and Raghav can be seen making a simple yet powerful fashion statement as they donned white outfits.

Parineeti and Raghav Chadha tied the knot on September 24 at the Leela Palace Hotel in Udaipur, Rajasthan in the presence of close friends and family members. It was attended by several well-known faces of the entertainment industry and politicians.

Meanwhile, Parineeti was last seen in Imtiaz Ali's 'Amar Singh Chamkila'.

Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, 'Amar Singh Chamkila' presents the untold true story of Punjab's original rockstar of the masses, who emerged from the shadows of poverty and rose to the heights of popularity in the 80s due to the sheer power of his music, angering many along the way, which led to his assassination at the young age of 27.

Diljit Dosanjh portrays 'Chamkila,' the top-selling artist of his era. Parineeti essays the role of Amar Singh Chamkila's wife, Amarjot Kaur.

'Amar Singh Chamkila' is streaming on Netflix.

