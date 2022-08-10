Best of Bharat: Norwegian dance group displays desi moves while performing at Indian wedding

The Indian culture is widely accepted all over the world and there are instances where people of different origin highlight India's culture in their country. For Instance, Punjabi dance and music is mandatory ingredient for weddings in India. People certainly like groups which perform well synchronised dance to make the parties more happening, but imagine a foreign dance group grooving to desi songs with perfect harmonisation in India weddings.

A similar Norwegian dance group, The Quick style, has left netizens awestruck after they performed flawlessly on songs like ‘Kala Chashma’ and ‘Chura Ke Dil Mera’ in an Indian wedding function. The performers nailed the hook steps of the songs, leaving the wedding guests astonished.The group has shared the video of the performance on its official Instagram account. “When@katrinakaifdon't show up to your brothers wedding 😂 u gotta do it yourself,” the post reads.Celebrities like Shilpa Shetty and Sidharth Malhotra have appreciated the performance of the group.



