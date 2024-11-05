"Best part of me...": Suniel Shetty pens adorable birthday wish for his "favourite human" Athiya

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 5 : Athiya Shetty, who turned 32 today, received a special wish from his dad and actor Suniel Shetty.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Suniel shared a couple of childhood pics featuring Athiya Shetty.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DB-YFyaCQrZ/?

Baby Athiya looked adorable in the throwback photos.

Along with the post, he showered love on his daughter, he wrote, "Happy birthday to the best part of me ...my all time favourite human....my best friend...my confidante and the greatest joy of my life ......love you beyond measure Tiaaaaa."

On this special day, her hubby-cricketer KL Rahul shared the craziest pictures to wish his wifey.

KL Rahul took to his Instagram handle and posted cute romantic and goofy photos to celebrate this special day.

The first shows KL gazing lovingly at Athiya while she playfully makes a goofy face back at him.

The second pic captures the couple munching on noodles, both posing with silly expressions.

One of the pictures of Athiya caught the attention of fans as she flaunted her fun and crazy side.

"My craziee birthday baby," he captioned the post.

Cricketer KL Rahul and Athiya exchanged vows on January 23, 2023, at Suniel's farmhouse in Khandala.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Suniel will be seen in various projects like 'The Legend of Somnath', 'Welcome to the Jungle', a show 'Nanda Devi' with Lionsgate, and 'Hunter 3'.

