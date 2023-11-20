"Best team": Athiya Shetty hails India players after World Cup final loss

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 20 : Team India suffered a defeat in the final of the World Cup on Sunday and the players, who played almost flawlessly throughout the tournament, struggled to hold back their emotions.

Actor Athiya, wife of wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul, and a vocal cheerleader of the team, dropped a message and lauded the performance of the team through the tournament.

Taking to Instagram, Athiya re-shared a picture of team India and wrote, "This team...the best team."

In Sunday's blockbuster final against Australia, KL Rahul played a knock of 66 runs and helped stabalise the Indian innings which was stuttering at 81 for three. India eventually posted 240 runs on board which proved inadequate.

Supporters gathered at the Narendra Modi Stadium and people across the country wanted to see India end over a decade-long wait for an ICC trophy.

But even as India were able to remove three Australian wickets quickly, Travis Head foiled India's plans and scored a century to help Australia win their sixth ICC Cricket World Cup title.

