Beyonce, Blue Ivy's mother-daughter bond left Tina Knowles "in tears" at Renaissance film premiere

Washington [US], December 1 : Beyonce and her little girl had a major mother-daughter moment at the Renaissance World Tour concert film premiere that left the singer and songwriter's mother Tina Knowles "in tears," reported People.

Blue Ivy, 11, and her megastar mother, 42, coordinated their outfits for the star-studded London event. The preteen grinned as her mother checked on her while wearing a stylish black Versace one-shoulder dress.

In a video from the premiere, Beyonce's mother could be seen rubbing her daughter's shoulders. Beyonce asked Blue if she was cold before leaving her side to let photographers to take pictures of her alone.

"This has me in tears right now. To the fans that are there uplifting this beautiful talented 11 year old I thank you I appreciate you," Tina captioned the post.

According to People, Blue will also be featured in the film after joining her mom onstage for several of her Renaissance World Tour stops. In a teaser for the film, Beyonce admitted that the notion of her daughter joining her onstage at all was not something she was particularly keen on. Originally, the idea was that Blue Ivy would make just one onstage appearance, and even that wasn't a plan that the singer was exactly thrilled about. She said in the film that performing in front of thousands was no place for an 11-year-old.

Blue Ivy's grandma, Tina Knowles-Lawson, told People in July that her granddaughter's confidence had soared "to the sky" since her first performance. "She is 11 years old, and she had one week to prepare, and she's just getting better and better," said Knowles-Lawson, 69. "So I'm the proud grandma, always."

She joked, "This is a heels family. You're trained early to walk in heels," before adding of Blue Ivy, "She's having the time of her life, and I couldn't be more proud of her because she really worked hard."

