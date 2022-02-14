Beyonce, Jay-Z take out daughter Blue Ivy for Super Bowl 2022

Hollywood's power couple, Beyonce and Jay-Z, on Sunday, stepped out to attend the 2022 Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium, however, instead of making the game day an intimate date night, the pair brought their 10-year-old daughter Blue Ivy Carter along for the fun.

According to E! News, in true girl dad fashion, Jay-Z was spotted clicking his oldest child from the field before the Los Angeles Rams vs Cincinnati Bengals football game started.

Blue Ivy was seen sporting converse sneakers, an official Super Bowl hat and an oversized graphic tee by online ceramics for her day out.

As for Jay-Z, he wore a Dream Big t-shirt and Los Angeles Dodgers baseball cap suggesting he was likely rooting for the home team.

Later on in the game, social media users spotted Blue Ivy enjoying the Super Bowl halftime show near mom and dad.

Jay-Z's Roc Nation had previously partnered with the NFL to amplify the league's social justice efforts. They also help develop the halftime show, which featured Eminem, Mary J. Blige and other artists this year.

Fans won't forget when Beyonce gifted fans with an unforgettable concert during the 2016 Super Bowl. As for Jay-Z, he has previously declined offers to perform, as per E! News.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor