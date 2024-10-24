Beyonce to appear with Kamala Harris in Houston rally

Los Angeles [US], October 24 : Pop icon Beyonce is expected to appear with presidential candidate Kamala Harris at a rally in Houston on Friday.

The event will also see Beyonce joined by her mother, Tina Knowles, and country music's Willie Nelson, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

At the onset of Harris' campaign, Beyonce had reportedly granted Vice President Harris approval to use the Lemonade song, "Freedom." The song, which champions Black women's empowerment, has since become an anthem for Harris' 2024 campaign.

The Harris campaign has also been promoting a get-out-the-vote rally and concert with a "surprise musical guest" that is scheduled for the last week before Election Day.

The US goes into elections in less than two weeks with former US President Donald Trump running for a second term and Vice President Kamala Harris for her first term to the White House.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor