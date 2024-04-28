Beyonce to perform at MTV Video Music Awards after 8-year hiatus

Los Angeles, April 28 Singer-songwriter Beyonce is set to perform at the upcoming edition of MTV Video Music Awards to mark its 40th anniversary this September.

This is the first time since 2016 when the 'Cowboy Carter' hitmaker will grace its stage, reports 'Mirror.co.uk'.

Back in 2016, she won eight trophies, and performed a 16-minute Lemonade medley.

Even having earned VMA nominations in 2018, 2020 and 2021, the 42-year-old still didn't grace the show with an appearance and skipped last year to tour with Renaissance.

"Beyonce is a huge get for the VMAs and will be a huge ratings draw," a source said.

"She is currently figuring out how her appearance will look and whether it will be one song or a tribute similar to her 2014 closing performance when she received the prestigious Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award."

The source continued: "As it's such a big year, the ceremony wants to reclaim some of its prestige so reality TV stars from some of the more lowbrow shows and TikTok will have had a harder time gaining entry while artists like Dua Lipa, Muni Long and Billie Eilish will be given priority treatment."

"They are also hoping to book Taylor Swift," they added.

