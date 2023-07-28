Beyonce's mother Tina Knowles files for divorce

Beyonce's mother Tina Knowles and actor Richard Lawson have parted ways after 8 years of marriage. According to People, the fashion designer filed for divorce on Wednesday and listed their date of separation as Tuesday (July 25). In the court documents, the couple cited irreconcilable differences as the reason behind the divorce.According to the court filings, Knowles requested that the court stop granting spousal support to either side.

She also asked to change her name back to Celestine Knowles. The split rumours started back in 2022, when Richard was promoting his rmovie, Black Terror. Tina was not by his side at any promotional event. In recent months, he has gone alone to film festivals including the Cannes Film Festival and the Essence Festival alone. She was previously married to Mathew Knowles. Richard, on the other hand, was wedded to Denise Gordy. They exchanged vows in 1978 and got divorced in 1989. The actor shared a daughter named Bianca Lawson with her. He is also a father to Ricky Lawson from another relationship.