Beyond Bollywood Beats: Sachin Sanghvi's Musical Versatility on His Birthday

Today, the music world celebrates the birthday of Sachin Sanghvi, one half of the iconic composer duo Sachin-Jigar. But Sanghvi's artistry extends far beyond the dazzling lights and high-energy dance numbers synonymous with Bollywood. His musical journey is a proof of remarkable versatility, where catchy songs like Bandook Meri Laila pulsate with energy, while soulful songs like Barbaadiyan capture the complexities of love and loss with beauty.

Here are a few songs that showcase his versatility:

Bijli- The song's energetic beats are infused with traditional Indian folk influences. It has great percussion, rhythm and the playfully naughty lyrics add a fun touch to it. Sanghvi seamlessly blends modern production with cultural roots, proving his ability to create music that appeals to a global audience.



Afeemi- The song's construction is masterful, with each element working in perfect harmony to create an unforgettable listening experience. It is soft, sweet and the mix of piano with guitar is very soothing to the ears

Bandook meri laila- Although this song starts slow it progresses towards a very catchy hookup. The music is fast-paced and energetic, driven by heavy bass lines and groovy EDM in the background.

Tere vaaste- Tere Vaaste is a romantic song that expresses deep devotion and a willingness to go to great lengths for love. It was on everyone’s playlists for weeks. The music is mellow and soothing, with a gentle background melody and soft percussion.



Milegi milegi- The lyrics are playful and optimistic, promising the listener that they will eventually find what they're looking for, whether it's friendship, love, or marriage. The music is upbeat and fast-paced, driven by dhol beats, rhythmic percussion, and a catchy electronic melody. Flutes and other traditional instruments add a layer of cultural richness.

With his unwavering commitment to artistic evolution, Sachin Sanghvi promises to continue captivating audiences and shaping the future of Indian music for years to come. His works recently shone in Munjya and we definitely can’t wait to see him in his Australia tour at the end of June.