BFF goals! Mouni Roy makes Disha Patani's Birthay special

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 13 : On the occasion of actor Disha Patani's birthday, her close friend and actor Mouni Roy made special arrangements.

Disha took to Instagram and posted her birthday glimpse in her stories. She wrote, "I love you my mon, grateful. Thank you for making it so special. I really appreciate you guys."

In the video, Mouni Roy and her husband Suraj Nambiar were seen singing the 'Happy Birthday' song for Disha. A birthday cake can be seen in the video with a ot of candles on it.

Mouni can be seen in a black dress twinning with her husband, who also can be seen in a black t-shirt and blue pair of pants.

In other stories, the ''Brahmastra' actor is using a mobile phone. Disha wrote, "Coffee with a view,"

Meanwhile, on the film front, Mouni received a lot of appreciation for her performance in the sci-fi action film 'Brahmastra: Part 1" which also starred Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles.

She will be next seen in the upcoming sci-fi horror comedy film 'The Virgin Tree' along with actors Sanjay Dutt, Sunny Singh and Palak Tiwari.

Helmed by Sidhaant Sachdev, the film's official release date is still awaited.

On the other hand, Disha is all set to collaborate with the National award-winning actor Suriya for an upcoming project. Helmed by Siruthai Siva, the film is touted as a 3D periodic drama tentatively titled 'Suriya 42'. The film will be made in 10 languages and in two parts.

Disha will also be seen in producer Karan Johar's next action film 'Yodha' opposite Sidharth Malhotra and in 'Project K' alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, and Deepika Padukone.

