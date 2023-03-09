Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai's Shubhangi Atre announces separation from husband after 19 years of marriage

Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai's Shubhangi Atre has separated from her husband, Piyush Poorey, reportedly after 19 years of marriage. The actor, who plays Angoori Bhabhi in the TV show, opened up about their separation in a recent interview, and also said the former couple remains cordial for the sake of their daughter, Ashi, who is reportedly 18-years-old.

Shubhangi Atre said her and Piyush have been living separately for almost a year, and a reconciliation seems unlikely. The former couple reportedly married in their hometown, Indore, when Shubhangi was 19. The actor opened up about how their separation is 'still difficult' as she confirmed the news in an interview.“It’s been almost a year since we are not living together. Piyush and I tried our best to save our marriage. Mutual respect, companionship, trust, and friendship are the foundation of a strong marriage. However, we eventually realised that we couldn’t resolve our differences and decided to give each other space and concentrate on our individual lives and careers," Shubhangi told The Times of India.Shubhangi further spoke about how she and her estranged husband remain cordial for the sake of their daughter. Shubhangi said he meets their daughter on Sundays as she does not want her daughter to be 'deprived of her father’s love'.