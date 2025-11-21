Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain gets film adaptation, to be out in theatres in Feb 2026

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 21 : Popular comedy drama 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain' is getting a film adaptation.

Yes, you read that right. Vibhuti ji's undeniable charm, Tiwari ji's signature drama, Angoori Bhabi's iconic "Sahi pakde hain!", Anita Bhabi's effortless sophistication, and the unforgettable madness of Happu Singh and Saxena's "I like it!" the characters who have entertained audiences for years are now ready to bring their magic to the big screen.

Ravi Kishan, Mukesh Tiwari and Nirahua have joined the original cast members Aasif Sheikh, Rohitashv Gour, and Shubhangi Atre.

The makers announced the film on Instagram with a post that read, "Bhabiji, who has so far entertained audiences at home, is now heading to the big screen! #BhabijiGharParHainFunOnTheRun releases in theatres on February 6."

They also unveiled two intriguing stills from the movie.

'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain - Fun On The Run', produced by Zee Cinema & Edit II, will hit the theatres on 6th February, 2026.

