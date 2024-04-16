'Bhagya Lakshmi' actress Aishwarya Khare helps 'hard-working' on-screen daughter with studies

Mumbai, April 16 Aishwarya Khare, who plays mother of Trisha Sarda in the show 'Bhagya Lakshmi', has formed a great bond with the child actor and loves to help her with studies during their break.

Trisha has not only impressed the audience with her performance as Parvati but also manages her studies along with the shoot.

While most of the actors prefer to rest during this time, Aishwarya ensures she helps Trisha with her homework.

Talking about the same, Aishwarya said: "Being the youngest member of our Bhagya Lakshmi family, Trisha is loved by all on the set. Even at the age of six, she is so talented and is always seeking to learn something new from each one of us. She not only aces in acting but is also very intelligent."

"During our break time, I make sure to sit with Trisha and help her with school work in whatever way possible, even if she just needs company. Honestly, she is a very hard-working girl, and we love to spend time with her. Since the time she came, she has kept us all entertained, be it on screen or off screen. I am really proud of her because of the way she is balancing her work and studies at such a young age," added Aishwarya.

The show revolves around the lives of Lakshmi (Aishwarya) and Rishi (Rohit Suchanti). In the recent episodes, the viewers got to see how Parvati (Trisha) has been kidnapped by Ranjeet (Adnan Khan) so that he can blackmail Lakshmi to marry him.

However, as soon as Rishi gets to know about this, he reaches Gurdaspur to save Parvati.

While Rishi saves Parvati from Ranjeet and his goons, Parvati asks him to help her save her mother – Lakshmi. It will be interesting to see if Lakshmi and Rishi come face to face while saving Paro from Ranjeet.

'Bhagya Lakshmi' airs at 8:30 p.m. on Zee TV.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor