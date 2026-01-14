Bhagyashree teaches a healthy way of making 'tilgul' ahead of Makar Sankranti

Mumbai Jan 14 Bollywood actress Bhagyashree has shared a healthy way to make 'tilgul' (sweet made from sesame seeds and jaggery) ahead of the Makar Sankranti festival, and has also highlighted the significance of the occasion.

Looking gorgeous in a beautiful saree, Bhagyashree in the video shared by her on social media, was seen showing her fans a step by step process of preparing the tilgul.

She captioned the video as, “#tuesdaytipswithb An easy way to make the yummy tilgul at home. Full of iron, calcium, magnesium, zinc and fiber .. it is just what your body needs this winter.”

Wishing her fans ahead of the festival, she wrote, “Makar Sankranti cha shubechha! Tilgul ghya anni god god bola. Wishing you all peace and prosperity."

The actress also highlighted the significance of wearing black on Makar Sankranti.

"Sankrant is the only Hindu festival where black is worn for both symbolic & practical purposes. Sankranti falls in winter and the color black absorbs and retains heat providing warmth on chilly mornings.”

She added, "Black also signifies strength & resilience. It also is a historical tribute to honor the sacrifices of Maratha warriors from historical battles.”

Bhagyashree along with her acting skills, is also known for her fitness. The 56 year-old actress shares multiple tips for quick hacks to keep fit amidst busy schedules.

Simultaneously, the Maine Pyaar Kiya actress also shares many hacks for a pain free body.

A few days ago, Bhagyashree shared a video to reduce stiffness in the body.

She was seen showing a few quick exercises for the same.

Bhagyashree captioned it as, “Wake up with no back pain. Do these simple muscle release exercises and reduce the stiffness in your lower back and hips. Wake up fresh as a daisy, ready to take on the new day. Happy New Year in advance. #tuesdaytipswithb #stretching #exercise #muscles #backpainless.”

