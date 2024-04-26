Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa Reveals Shocking Facts About Work Culture in TV Industry

Television stars have very hectic work schedule, they work more than 18 hours. Many stars have worked even after they had a temperature. They have shot the seen by using drip, many actors' directors have suffered from heart attacks. Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa are working in this industry from last decades. They have seen and experienced hectic work life of television industry and in recent podcast they discussed about the same with guest Manoj Bajpayee and Prachi Desai.

During this podcast Haarsh revealed that creatives and directors smoke exercise, drink and eat set food and suffer from acidity and heart issues. "I've seen directors and creatives suffer heart attacks and health issues due to sleep deprivation. People would drink tea, smoke, eat only set food, and suffer from acidity, but wouldn't be able to control it," Bharti added, "I've seen girls working with drips on daily soaps, not allowed to go home."

Bollywood actress Prachi Desai who started her career from television made debut from Ekta Kapoor's Zee Tv Show, 'Kasamh Se. While sharing her experience actress said that "I was sleep-deprived and drinking a lot of coffee on set to stay awake. We would be sleep-deprived and would just stand there and give the shot. People thought we were great, but it was just sleeping deprivation. Earlier, there was no pre-planning. You came and things would have changed overnight."

Aggreging to the Prachi's statement Manoj Bajpayee said, TV producers are not concerned about the health of actors. If a person goes to them with a health concern, they will try to delay it as much as possible. Producers are not concerned about your health, their first reaction is, 'Sh** yaar'."

Haarsh said that sometimes the channel may not allow the producer to stop filming during health emergencies. He recalled an incident where a crew member broke his leg. Even though he wanted to pause filming, the channel insisted on continuing shooting and sending the injured person to the hospital. They questioned why production should stop when everyone had invested money.

Despite this, Haarsh, who has experience in television as a writer, producer, and comedian, noted positive changes. Work is now managed efficiently within scheduled hours, with any remaining tasks finished with limited overtime, usually not more than a couple of hours.