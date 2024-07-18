Bharti Singh's Podcast YouTube Channel Hacked: Comedian Seeks Assistance to Recover Content

Harsh Limbachiy and Bharti Singh, known for their comedy show on TV, are successful YouTubers with a vlog channel and a podcast channel. Recently, their podcast channel was hacked. Bharti Singh sought help on social media to recover the hacked content from her channel "Lol".

On Instagram story Bharti wrote, ''We're facing a serious issue: our podcast channel On YouTube @bhartitvnetwork has been hacked!! We've already raised an issue even before the channel details got changed (our channel name and video) @youtubeindia, we need your immediate assistance to regain control and secure our content. Please help us resolve this.”

Other than youtube Bharti Singh is currently hosting a celebrity cooking show named 'laughter chefs' which airs on colors Tv on Sat-Sun at 9:30 PM.