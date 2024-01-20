"Bhaut roya par dil khush ho gaya": Vicky Kaushal after watching 12th Fail

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 20 : Actor Vicky Kaushal is the latest celebrity to heap praises on the team of '12th Fail'.

Taking to Instagram Story, Vicky penned a heartfelt note for the team of 12th Fail including actor Vikrant Massey and director Vidhu Vinod Chopra.

He wrote, "Speechless! Bohat roya par dil khush ho gaya (Cried a lot but it fills up my heart). The best film, the best performance and the best story of the year. What a cinematic triumph! Vidhu Vinod Chopra, I tip my hat off to you Sir.

Tagging Vikrant, who plays the role of Manoj Kumar Sharma in the film, Vicky Kaushal wrote, "Jald hi milkar gale lagna hai (Will meet soon and hug you)." Such an inspiring performance" and dropped a string of heart emojis. For actor Medha Shankar, Vicky wrote, "Absolutely brilliant!" He concluded his post with these words, "And my salute to the entire ensemble cast and all the technicians! What a film!"

Helmed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, '12th Fail' revolves around UPSC aspirants and is based on real-life experiences. It draws from the gritty struggles of millions of students who attempt the UPSC entrance exam.

On working on the film, Vikrant told ANI, "The movie is very typical Vidhu Vinod Chopra movie, which is based on hard reality and is a very hard-hitting film. The role was very challenging. I had to lose weight and darken my skin."

The film has also received appreciation from Kamal Haasan, Rishabh Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, Farhan Akhtar, and Anil Kapoor, among others.'12th Fail' was released in theatres on October 27.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor