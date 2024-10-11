Bhavna Panday initially had apprehensions about starring in ‘Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives’

Mumbai, Oct 11 Reality star Bhavna Panday, who is gearing up for the upcoming season of her show ‘Fabulous Lives v/s Bollywood Wives’, has shared that initially she had her reservations about starring on the show.

Bhavna, who is the wife of actor Chunky Panday, and the mother to Bollywood star Ananya Panday, stars in the show alongside Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari, and Seema Sajdeh. The upcoming season of the show sees new additions from Delhi such as Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Shalini Passi, and Kalyani Saha Chawla.

Reflecting on how it all began, Bhavna shared, “I was very unsure when I first got Bollywood Wives because it was something that me, the girls, and Karan (Johar) were doing for the first time. I was really very nervous about how people would react to me because this was a reality show. I was not playing a character but in fact representing not just myself but also my family, so I had to be very cautious and careful.” Bhavna humorously acknowledged her first-time collaboration with renowned filmmaker Karan Johar, saying, “We could say that I debuted with Karan Johar”.

She also spoke about her equation with the ladies, and said that in season 3 all of them have more of a comfort level with each other and the cameras.

She shared, “We have all been friends for so long that being with each other comes naturally to us. I have a very special equation with each of the girls and with this shared experience, our bond is even closer. Over the seasons, I have gotten more comfortable in front of the camera and in my own skin. Earlier, I used to be more conscious — not about what I was saying, but how it might come across. But now, with this third season, I feel a lot more confident and comfortable, and I’ve opened up a lot more”.

Emphasising on the importance of authenticity as her journey, she said, “I’m not as bothered about what people think anymore, because I want to continue being myself in a more confident manner.”

‘Fabulous Lives v/s Bollywood Wives’ is set to drop on Netflix on October 18.

