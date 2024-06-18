Bhaweeka Chaudhary took inspiration from Jennifer Winget for her role in 'Badall Pe Paon Hai'

Mumbai, June 18 Actress Bhaweeka Chaudhary, who plays Lavanya in the show 'Badall Pe Paon Hai', shared that she took inspiration from Jennifer Winget for her role.

Bhaweeka says her idol is the late actor Irrfan Khan. However, for her ongoing role, she drew inspiration from Jennifer Winget, who is known for 'Beyhadh' and 'Dill Mill Gayye'.

"When it comes to my craft, I consider Irrfan Khan my idol. However, for the character of Lavanya, I can only envision Jennifer. She has portrayed powerful characters with a strong screen presence, making her the perfect inspiration for this role," she said.

Bhaweeka has a very structured process when it comes to approaching a new role.

The actress said: "When I approach a new role, I follow a structured process to fully immerse myself in the character. First, I thoroughly read the script to understand the story and the character’s place within it. I analyse the character’s background, motivations, relationships, and development throughout the narrative."

"I often keep a journal for the character to explore their inner thoughts and feelings, which helps in building a deeper connection," she added.

Discussing how she breaks the monotony of a daily show, Bhaweeka said: "In breaking the monotony of daily soap operas, I aim to redefine television acting. While some argue that web show acting is favoured nowadays, I believe we can evoke the same depth and authenticity on television. As actors, we'll portray genuine emotions without resorting to overacting, ensuring viewers feel a real connection with our performances."

The show also stars Aakash Ahuja as Rajat.

Produced by Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey under their banner Dreamiyata Entertainment Private Limited, 'Badall Pe Paon Hai' airs on Sony SAB.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor