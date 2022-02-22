'Bheemla Nayak' trailer promises non-stop action

Hyderabad, Feb 22 After a long wait, the makers of Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati- starrer 'Bheemla Nayak' unleashed an action-packed theatrical trailer on Monday.

Ahead of its theatrical release, the 'Bheemla Nayak' trailer had Pawan's fans celebrating the arrival of the movie.

Going by trailer, Rana, a strong opponent locks his horns with a dynamic cop. A war of ego between the two will fill the rest of the story, while some of their glimpses in the trailer promise some high-octane action sequences.

Actress Nithya Menen is seen in an important role, while she even confronts the villain, Daniel Shekar, a role played by Rana. Actor Murali Sharma's role is established well, as he seems to be the well-wisher and a support system to the hot-headed cop.

Music composed by S Thaman complements the action sequences, while the theatrical trailer promises non-stop action in the movie.

Helmed by Sagar K Chandra, Trivikram Srinivas has penned the dialogues for 'Bheemla Nayak'. Suryadevara Naga Vamsi is the producer, while the movie is made under the Sithara Entertainment banner.

Slated for its release on February 25, 'Bheemla Nayak' is an original remake of Biju Menon and Prithviraj Sukumaran- starrer Malayalam movie titled 'Ayyappanum Koshiyum'.

