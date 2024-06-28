Bhojpuri actor Pradeep Pandey's song 'Dil Kare Demand Dollar Ka' from 'Khiladi' to be out on June 29

Mumbai, June 28 Bhojpuri actor Pradeep Pandey 'Chintu's new music video titled 'Dil Kare Demand Dollar Ka' from the movie 'Khiladi' will be released on June 29.

The makers on Friday shared a poster of the song in which we can see Pradeep wearing a blue jacket, white trousers and sunglasses. He is surrounded by several girls in the poster, and the setup seems to be of a foreign location.

The post is captioned as: "Dil Kare Demand Dollar Ka- Video song releasing tomorrow 29th June 2024 @6am.. Starring - Pradeep Pandey 'Chintu', film- Khiladi".

The song is sung by Pradeep, the lyrics are penned by Arbind Tiwari and the music is by Om Jha. The film is produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Abhay Sinha and is directed by Ananjay Raghuraj.

The song will be out on Worldwide Records Bhojpuri's YouTube channel at 6 am on June 29.

Pradeep made his debut in the acting world in 2009 with the Bhojpuri movie 'Deewana'. The movie starrer Dinesh Lal Yadav, and Pakhi Hegde alongside Pradeep. The trio again featured in the movie 'Saat Saheliyan'.

He has starred in the 2010 movie 'Devra Bada Satawela' co-starring Pawan Singh, and Ravi Kishan.

The actor has been a part of movies like 'Truck Driver', 'Piyawa Bada Satavela', 'Mai Nagin Tu Nagina', 'Jeena Teri Gali Me', 'Devra Bhail Deewana', 'Chhora Ganga Kinare Wala', 'Dulhan Chahi Pakistan Se', 'Mehandi Laga Ke Rakhna 2', 'Mai Re Mai Hamra Uhe Laiki Chahi', 'Mandir Wahi Banayenge', 'Naayak', and 'Laila Majnu'.

Pradeep has 'Premgeet', 'Dostana', 'Saat Hindustani', and 'Chintu Ki Dulhania' in the pipeline.

He last featured in the 2022 movie 'Rowdy Rocky' which is a Bhojpuri action drama film, written by Rajendra Bharadwaj, directed by Mogili Ramana, and produced by Ajay Gautam under the banner of Film House.

The film also features Mani Bhattacharya, Pavani, Mirchi Madhavi, and Sayaji Shinde in pivotal roles.

