Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh receives extortion threat

Patna (Bihar) [India], November 13 : Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh has recently received an extortion threat.

The incident has been reported to the police, and an investigation is currently underway.

Speaking to ANI, Danapur Assistant Superintendent of Police Bhanu Pratap Singh confirmed the case and said, "We received a complaint on behalf of Actress Akshara Singh... A matter of extortion has come to light... The investigation is underway."

Akshara Singh is one of the most popular and highest-paid actresses in Bhojpuri cinema. She made her acting debut in 2010 alongside Ravi Kishan in the action drama Satyamev Jayate. Since then, she has appeared in several successful films like Pran Jaye Par Vachan Na Jaye (2011), A Balma Bihar Wala (2016) with Khesari Lal Yadav, and Satya, Tabadla, Maa Tujhe Salaam (2017).

