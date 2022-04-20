Bhojpuri singer Shilpi Raj's MMS get's leaked, obscene video in objectionable position goes viral!

Popular Bhojpuri singer Shilpi Raj has landed in controversy after her recent MMS video with her boyfriend in a compromising position went viral. Now, Shilpi has shared a video wherein, while breaking down, she has urged the netizens not to reshare the leaked video. 'I have an atmosphere of happiness here, I have a marriage here, but there is no happiness in the slightest. I feel weird', shared Shilpi. While hinting that she has fallen prey to a conspiracy, she requests the netizens to delete the video and not reshare it. She said, 'I have not come forward on my own. You guys have brought me in line. I got your love. I used to sing in school. Now that I am getting a little name, people have started having problems.' Getting all teary-eyed, she added,

Continuing further she said, 'Why are you putting dirty videos on YouTube? I am not understanding anything. People are making dirty comments, people are asking who is your boyfriend? please delete that video.' She is not the first one in Bhojpuri industry whose MMS has leaked on social media. Earlier, actress Trishakar Madhu's private video also got leaked, wherein she can be seen with a guy in a compromising position, causing her distress. The actress, after requesting people to stop circulating the video, asked for help from popular singer-actor Pawan Singh. Shilpi Raj has worked with big Bhojpuri actors like Khesari Lal Yadav and Pawan Singh. His hit songs include 'Jada Laat', 'Bas Kar Pagli', 'Jhagda', 'Babua Ke Khus Kar The' among others.

