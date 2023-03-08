Bhojpuri star Pawan Singh attacked with stones during live performance

Bhojpuri star Pawan Singh was attacked with a stone while he was performing at a function in Ballia, The attack happened on Monday night. The uproar took place over the demand for a song on a particular caste. Pawan refused to sing that song and after this, someone threw a stone at him. The police resorted to lathi charge to disperse the crowd that was turning violent. People pelted stones at the stage. Pawan Singh and singer Shilpi Raj were performing at a private function, permission for which had been taken. A huge crowd had gathered to listen to Pawan and Shilpi and an adequate police force had been deployed to maintain law and order at the venue.



The Bhojpuri singer and actor refused to sing that song and after this, someone threw a stone at him. The incident has been captured on camera and the video is going viral on social media. He was also seen expressing his displeasure from the stage itself after the stone-pelting incident. Although the program had to be stopped for a while, the program resumed after the atmosphere calmed down. Pawan Singh is known for his works in Bhojpuri Film Industry. He began his musical career by working behind the scenes, playing harmonium in musical concerts. He has received two International Bhojpuri Film Awards. Singh is known for films such as Pratigya (2008), Satya (2017), Crack Fighter (2019), Raja (2019), Sher Singh (2019), Mera Bharat Mahaan (2022) Singh started singing and doing stage shows from his childhood. Singh has worked on Bhojpuri-language pop albums as a vocalist. His first album was Odhaniya Wali, which was released in 1997. In 2004, he made his acting debut with the film Rangli Chunariya Tohre Naam. He played his first lead role together in the 2007 film Rangli Chunariya Tohre Naam. In 2008 Singh released the album Lollipop Lageli whose song Lollipo Lagelu gave him fame in the industry.