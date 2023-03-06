'Bholaa' trailer out: Ajay Devgn's action, Tabu's dialogues steal show

After a couple of teasers and songs, the trailer of Ajay Devgn's directorial 'Bholaa' is finally out. Ajay played the protagonist in the movie as well.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Ajay shared the trailer with a caption, "Ladaiyaan hauslon se jeeti jaati hai, sankhyan, bal aur hathiyaaron se nahi."

Audiences have already seen some of glimpses of the trailer in the first two teasers. The trailer promises an action-packed spectacle as Ajay Devgn portrays himself as the 'mass saviour'. Cars fly, cars collide, and blood oozes... these are the predominant imageries that caught viewer's attention. Tabu, who is playing a cop, has some stellar dialogues.

The classic "Aaj phir jeena ki tamanna hai" played against the backdrop of high-octane action.

'Bholaa' is an official Hindi remake of the Tamil hit 'Kaithi'. It has been styled as the story of a "one-man army, set in one night, fighting a multitude of enemies in various forms, human and otherwise."

The original film revolved around an ex-convict, who decides to meet his daughter for the first time after being released from prison but gets caught in a face-off between police and the drug mafia.

The second teaser introduced Deepak Dobriyal as the key villain, Sanjay Mishra as the grey cop, and Vineet Kumar, Gajraj Rao, amongst others.

Like the two teasers, the trailer ends with Ajay rambling his bike into a car before jumping onto it with a Trishul in his hand.

'Bholaa' is another name for Lord Shiva. Showing Ajay with a Trishul, the trailer hints at exploring such a possibility in the film.

