Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 First Poster Revealed: Kartik Aaryan and Vidya Balan To Return This Diwali

Kartik Aaryan's highly anticipated upcoming film, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3', has generated significant buzz over the past several months. This third installment features the well-known actress Tripti Dimri and brings back Vidya Balan, who starred in the first part, much to the delight of fans. Today, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' was officially announced, and the first glimpse of the movie has been revealed.

The official first poster showcases a door adorned with ropes and a large lock hanging from it, prominently featuring the number 3. The caption reads, "The door will open... It is Diwali," indicating that 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' is set to release this Diwali.

Additionally, it has been confirmed that 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' will go head-to-head with Rohit Shetty's 'Singham Again', which is also slated for a Diwali release. 'Singham Again' expands Shetty's police universe, featuring a star-studded cast that includes Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, and Kareena Kapoor. It will be intriguing to see how these two films perform against each other during the festive season.