Bhumi Pednekar turns the heat in a high slit silver ensemble

Actress Bhumi raised the mercury on a winter night at an after party in a fitted silvery gown. The unique hemline is off set with her loosely flowing hair and teamed with gorgeous jewels by Hyba Jewels. Styled by Rhea Kapoor she sports slick black high platform heels by Dolce n Gabbana.

While her hair was styled into messy waves, Bhumi chose to go with a glittering yet nude makeup. Shimmery eyeshadow and glossy lips did the job well in amping up the gittery quotient of the ensemble. Meanwhile, on work front, Bhumi will be sharing screen space with Arjun Kapoor in Ajay Bahl’s romantic thriller The LadyKiller. She also has Govinda Naam Mera, a comedy thriller written and directed by Shashank Khaitan and backed by Dharma Productions and Viacom 18 Studios. The film features Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, and Kiara Advani in pivotal roles. Bhumi will star in social drama, Bheed with Rajkummar Rao. This will be the second time the actors will be seen sharing screen space with each other after Badhaai Do. She also has Bhakshak and Afwah in pipeline.