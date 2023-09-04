Bhumi Pednekar's 'Thank You For Coming' trailer to be out on this date

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 4 : The trailer release date for Bhumi Pednekar's 'Thank You For Coming' has been locked.

On Monday, Bhumi took to Instagram and shared that the film's trailer will be out on September 6.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bhumi Pednekar (@bhumipednekar)

She also dropped a few survey posters that claimed "21 per cent of India's female population are single women."

"Kissing frogs but none of them turn into a Prince? You’re not alone! #DontForgetToCome on 6th Sept at 2:50 PM!

#ThankYouForComing #TrailerOutOn6thSeptember #ComebackOfTheChickFlick," she captioned the post.

'Thank You For Coming' is headlined by Bhumi. Dolly Singh, Kusha Kapila, Shibani Bedi, Pradhuman Singh Mall, Natasha Rastogi, Gautmik, Sushant Divgikar, Saloni Daini, Dolly Ahluwalia, Karan Kundrra and Anil Kapoor are also in the film.

The movie will premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) 2023.

Elated about receiving the opportunity to showcase her work at TIFF, Bhumi said, "This is my first time at TIFF. I am ecstatic that I am going there with a film that is so close to my heart, Thank You For Coming. What makes it more special is that we’ve been selected for a Gala Premier at the prestigious Roy Thompson Hall."

She added, "As an official selection and with the viewing we will have, I am extremely excited for the experience to come. I’ve never experienced watching a film of mine with such a large and diverse audience. To be walking that red carpet with my co-actors, director Karan Boolani and our producers Anil Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor is going to be memorable."

Karan Boolani has directed the film, which will be out in October.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor