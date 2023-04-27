Bhumika Chawla reveals being upset on not being invited to The Kapil Sharma Show

Actress Bhumika Chawla of Tere Naam and MS Dhoni fame recently revealed feeling bad on not being invited to The Kapil Sharma Show for the promotion of her latest release, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan.. Ahead of its release, the film's team left no stone unturned for the promotions. This also included an appearance on Kapil Sharma's show where Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, and Vinali Bhatnagar were seen. Talking about Bhumika's absence from the show despite being one of the key characters of the film, Bhumik recently recalled how she got to know about it from someone else while she was out and about with her pet dog.

She told RJ Siddharth Kannan in Hindi, “I said ‘I had no idea when it was shot’. But, they must have had some strategy. I felt bad for one second then I thought Venkatesh sir wasn’t there. We are a couple in the film. I did my calculation. Since he wasn't called, what would I say alone [in the show]? Those three couples were called, they are youngsters, their equation is different. So, I said ‘thik hai (it’s okay)'.”“God has blessed me with one thing: I feel bad for one second and then I don't look back. Because I know The Kapil Sharma Show is not getting me another film. Mujhe PR karna hai toh mai bhi kar sakti hu but PR ke bawajoot agar guaranteed mujhe film milegi toh mai aaj Kapil Sharma ko call karke bolungi call me. Guaranteed mujhe aap agle din film la k do (I can do PR activities too but if the show can promise me a film the next day, I can call Kapil Sharma and ask him to call me),” Bhumika added.During the same conversation, Bhumika was also asked about not being engaged as much as others in the film promotion. She told the interviewer that the question can only be answered by Salman's production or PR team. She said, “I have so much of an ego that I don't go around people or even ask them.”Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, starring Salman Khan, Venkatesh and Pooja Hegde along with a huge ensemble cast, has not been doing too well at the box office this week. After slowing down on Tuesday, the Farhad Samji directorial further fell to below ₹5 crore on Wednesday. It is slowly moving closer to the ₹100 crore mark. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has several supporting actors among the ensemble cast including Jagapathi Babu, Jassi Gill, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Shehnaaz Gill, Vijender Singh and Palak Tiwari. Salman's Tere Naam co-star Bhumika Chawla has a pivotal role in the film and his Maine Pyar Kiya co-star Bhagyashree also has a cameo. Ram Charan and Abdu Rozik also have guest appearances in the film.



