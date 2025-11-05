Bhupen Hazarika death anniversary: Huge crowd perform 'Manuhe Manuhor Babe' song to pay tribute

Guwahati (Assam) [India], November 5 : A crowd of nearly 5000 people paid tribute to Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika by performing the song 'Manuhe Manuhor Babe' at the Latasil playground in Guwahati on the occasion of the 14th death anniversary of the singer.

Bhupen Hazarika, popularly known as the "Bard of Brahmaputra" and "Sudhakantha" (the Nightingale), was one of the doyens of the Assamese cultural space. Born on September 8, 1926, in Tinsukia district, Assam, he made an indelible mark as a musician, singer, composer, and poet.

To pay tribute to the singer, fans and followers gathered at the Latasil playground to perform the iconic song 'Manuhe Manuhor Babe'.

In the visuals, the women were seen dressed in sarees, while the men wore kurtas and formal attire as they all sang in a chorus. A national anthem followed it.

Assam Minister Bimal Borah paid tribute to the singer by calling Dr Bhupen Hazarika a singer who "instilled a hope of living" among his listeners and fans.

"Bharat Ratna Bhupen Hazarika was not only an icon of Assam's culture but also a reason for the celebration among people of all sectors. His creative songs instilled a hope of living among the people. He also sang the songs about nature. He was not only a singer, but a filmmaker, political activist and author. He has made generations happy with his songs," said Minister Bimala Borah.

Meanwhile, on the birth centenary of Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika, year-long celebrations commenced from September 8, with an inaugural programme at Dr Bhupen Hazarika Samannoy Tirtha, Jalukbari.

It was graced by Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Cultural Affairs Minister Bimal Borah.

