Bhuvan Bam busy working on 'Taaza Khabar' season 2, meets fans on the set

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 1 : Actor-singer Bhuvan Bam is busy working on the second season of 'Taaza Khabar'.

He was recently seen meeting his fans on the sets of the show in Mumbai. He agreed to the requests for photos and autographs.

Witnessing fans' love for him, Bhuvan said, "I am truly overwhelmed by the love and support of my fans. Their enthusiasm is what drives me to deliver my best on-screen."

He also briefly shared his experience working on 'Taaza Khabar' season 2.

"Shooting for Taaza Khabar Season 2 has been an incredible experience, and I can't wait for audiences to see what we have in store," Bhuvan added.

The shooting for the second season is nearly finished. 'Taaza Khabar' came in 2023 and also starred actor Shriya Pilgaonkar.

Recently, Shriya took a stroll down memory lane and recalled working in the first season.

"2023 started with the release of 'Taaza Khabar,' am grateful for all the love that the show has garnered. For me, the character of Madhu, a sex worker was exciting and fulfilling to play as an actor because it was a completely new look for me to portray on screen," she added.

The release date for the second season has not been disclosed yet.

