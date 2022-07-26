Big B dubs for Gujarati film 'Fakt Mahilao Mate'

Mumbai, July 26 Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has lent his iconic baritone for narration for the upcoming Gujarati film 'Fakt Mahilao Mate', where he will also be seen in a cameo appearance.

The film stars Yash Soni and Deeksha Joshi and is directed by Jay Bodas.

The movie also has a cameo by Amitabh.

Veteran Producer Anand Pandit says: "Amit Ji always brings child-like energy to work. Even in a dubbing studio, he is full of joy and gives his all to every line, every word, and every inflection."

"He has always been a master of long dialogues and to see him wrap up a long dubbing session with such passion and ease and that too in Gujarati was truly a humbling and inspiring experience."

Jointly produced by Anand Pandit and Vaishal Shah, 'Fakt Mahilao Mate' is touted as a family-centric comedy. The film is releasing on August 19.

This is not the first time Amitabh is lending his iconic voice. The thespian has also lent his vocal prowess for songs such as 'Rang barse', 'Hori khele Raghuveera', 'Rozana Jiye' and 'Ekla cholo re', among many others.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor