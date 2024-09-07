Big B: Each day of work is a learning for me

Mumbai, Sep 7 Megastar Amitabh Bachchan says everyday is a learning for him as it is filled with elements that bring one closer to the reality of life and living.

Amitabh took to his blog and wrote: “Each day of work is a learning for me... Not just the work but just another day is filled with elements that bring one closer to the reality of life and living.”

The cine icon added: “Each day we see meet (and) know life and at times have wonder in our eyes… Look where you are, and what you have within… No point in lamenting a loss... accept it and work to better the day of living for yourself and those that depend upon you… Your strength is within you and you alone shall own it to your need.”

The thespian is currently seen hosting the quiz-based reality show “Kaun Banega Crorepati 16”. He was seen learning secrets of shooting from medallist Manu Bhaker on the show.

In an episode, Big B welcomed the Olympic medalists Manu and Aman Sehrawat.

In a candid conversation with Big B, Manu reflected on her Tokyo performance and shared how she never lost hope, despite challenging conditions.

Amitabh said: "I used to wonder why shooters waited so long after taking a shot. I couldn’t grasp it until Abhishek Bachchan explained that they’re controlling their breathing and heart rate; that’s why they take their time.”

Talking about the techniques, Manu said: "At the start, having a strong foundation is crucial, and that applies to everything. Many people think shooting is simple -- just pick up the pistol and aim, but it's much more complex than that. During a match, our heart rate accelerates, and we must remain composed, even if we're feeling anxious."

"Controlling that anxiousness or nervousness takes time and practice. To maintain focus, I rely heavily on yoga, Surya Namaskar, and meditation. I follow this routine with strict discipline.”

She shared that she also uses a breathing technique with a “4:8 ratio: inhaling for four seconds and exhaling for eight seconds.”

“Mastering this through practice helps normalise my heart rate. During matches, when nerves make our hands shake while aiming, this breathing exercise helps me stay calm and focused," she added.

