Big B meets ‘Vidhayak ji' for this cause

Mumbai, Jan 22 Amitabh Bachchan and Pankaj Jha, who plays Vidhayak Ji in the popular "Panchayat" series recently came together for an interesting social media post. The advertisement was part of an initiative to create awareness regarding online financial scams.

The clip opens with Vidhayak Ji receiving a call from a bank employee regarding a 'Paisa Badhao investment'. Intrigued by the offer, Vidhayak Ji asks, "How will you increase our money" To this, the caller replies, "We have increased the money for numerous investors till now."

After seeing the portfolio of other investors, Vidhayak Ji is tempted to make an investment. He asks, "how can I invest?" Later, the caller says, "Just do as we say".

Amitabh Bachchan suddenly comes and takes the phone from Vidhayak Ji, saying, "don't worry, we have added you to the list of Tihar, and you also need to do as they say. We do not take responsibility for your safety".

Big B even threatens him that the police will trace his number within minutes and put him behind bars.

Dropping the video on his official Instagram account, Big B wrote in the caption, "Be cautious, be aware !! Always use SEBI approved apps and platforms .. call Cyber Dost at 1930 for assistance."

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Amitabh Bachchan Big B was last seen in the Tamil action entertainer "Vettaiyan". Made under the direction of TJ Gnanavel, the drama starred Rajinikanth as the protagonist, along with Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, along with Manju Warrier, Ritika Singh, Dushara Vijayan, Rohini, Rao Ramesh, Abhirami and Ramesh Thilak as ancillary cast.

"Vettaiyan" talks about a seasoned police officer, Athiyan (Rajinikanth), who ends up killing an innocent person during an encounter. Financed by Lyca Productions, Anirudh Ravichander has composed the music for the drama. The camera work for the movie has been taken care of by S. R. Kathir, whereas Philomin Raj is the head of the editing department.

