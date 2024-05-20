Big B, SRK, Salman, Kareena...Bollywood celebrities vote in LS polls, proudly show their inked fingers

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 20 : Several Bollywood celebrities exercised their franchise on Monday in the fifth phase of Lok Sabha polls that covered Mumbai and flaunted their inked fingers as a proud moment of exercising their choice in the world's largest democratic exercise.

Amidst the hustle and bustle of the city, famous personalities from the Indian film industry added colour and enthusiasm to the voting process as they cast their ballot and also urged people to vote in large numbers.

The celebrity voters at the polling booths included iconic personalities such as Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan, superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman khan, Ranbir Kapoor, actress Madhuri Dixit, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan among others.

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan with his wife Gauri Khan and children-Suhana and Aryan arrived at a polling booth in Mumbai.

Superstar Salman Khan arrived in style to exercise his franchise at a polling booth in Mumbai.

Actors Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan were spotted in Mumbai on the voting day.

Their daughter-in-law and actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who recently returned to India after her appearance at the Cannes Film Festival, was also spotted at a polling booth.

The ever-graceful Madhuri Dixit stepped out to fulfil her voting duties as she reached her designated polling booth to cast her vote. Wearing a beautiful green traditional outfit and sunglasses, Madhuri smiled and waved at the cameras.

Actor Sara Ali Khan arrived with her mother Amrita Singh to cast a vote at a polling centre in Mumbai for the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections. Dressed in her signature white kurta set, Sara was seen with Amrita at her designated polling booth in Mumbai.

Actors Ananya Panday, Chunky Panday and Bhavana Pandey were spotted leaving a polling station in Mumbai after casting their votes.

Actor Tamannaah Bhatia arrived at a polling booth in Mumbai and exercised her right to vote during the fifth phase of Lok Sabha Elections.

Veteran actor Rekha was also spotted coming out of a polling booth in Mumbai.

Actors Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol arrived at their designated polling booths to cast their votes. Sunny Deol showed his inked finger after casting the vote.

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff, also arrived at the polling centre in Mumbai to cast his vote.

Veteran actor Jeetendra also fulfilled his duty as a responsible citizen by casting his vote for the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections. He was accompanied by his daughter-producer Ektaa R Kapoor.

Star couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan caught the attention of shutterbugs with their presence at the designated polling booth in Mumbai.

The fifth phase of the elections was conducted in six Lok Sabha constituencies in Mumbai: Mumbai North, Mumbai North West, Mumbai North East, Mumbai North Central, Mumbai South, and Mumbai South Central. Dhule, Dindori, Nashik, Kalyan, Palghar, Bhiwandi, and Thane are also going to the polls in this phase.

Maharashtra, with 48 Lok Sabha seats, is the second-largest state in terms of parliamentary constituencies after Uttar Pradesh.

The 2024 Lok Sabha elections, being held in seven phases from April 19 to June 1, have seen key contests across states. Votes will be counted on June 4.

