Big Boss OTT 3: I'll miss Salman Khan, but Anil Kapoor has got his own vibe, says Mannara Chopra

Mumbai, June 22 Mannara Chopra, who impressed fans with her time on 'Bigg Boss 17', said she will miss Salman Khan in 'Bigg Boss OTT 3' although new host Anil Kapoor has got his own vibe.

Talking about Anil Kapoor replacing Salman Khan as the host of 'Bigg Boss OTT 3', Mannara said, “I will miss Salman Khan who has always been my mentor. Even when I was coming out of the House on the final day, he gave me such amazing tips. I will definitely miss Salman Khan, but we cannot deny the fact that Anil Kapoor has got his own vibe.”

'Bigg Boss OTT 3' kicked off on Friday with Mannara going live for the opening episode.

“I am looking forward to Anil Kapoor as the host. He is looking terrific, especially the way he is interacting with all the contestants and welcoming them in his own 'Jhakass' style... I have all the respect for him,” she said.

When asked if she would appear in the new season, Mannara said, “Bigg Boss is one platform which got me closer to everyone. Whenever they need me, I will always be there.”

“My new song is coming out on June 27 and I am hoping to collaborate on something with the Bigg Boss,” she Mannara, who has acted in films like 'Prema Geema Jantha Nai', 'Zid', 'Thikka', 'Rogue', and 'Sita'.

﻿'Bigg Boss OTT 3' airs on Jio Cinema Premium.

